Fernando And Greg Interview Pharrell (08.22.13)

Pharrell joins Fernando and Greg! Check out the full interview below!

The multi-talented singer-songwriter, rapper, record producer, and fashion designer, Pharrell Williams is having a pretty big year. Not only is he featured on Robin Thicke‘s mega-hit “Blurred Lines” AND Daft Punk‘s “Get Lucky” but he’s also released his own single “Happy.”

Pharrell talked with the boys about “Blurred Lines,” working with Daft Punk, his ventures into the fashion world and more.

On being part of the big hits:

“I have to say it’s incredibly humbling. I could never really put the true depth of the experience in words.”

On the “Blurred Lines” Video:

“The film version of what you see in a fashion magazine.”

And to answer the burning question of if there will be a version of the “Blurred Lines” with Thicke and Pharrell naked? … listen below!