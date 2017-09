Actress and comedienne Aisha Tyler stopped by the Fernando and Greg Show to talk about the next season of ‘The Talk,’ doing comedy versus television, and more.

Aisha also touched on her part on “Whose Line Is It Anyway?,” Greg harassing Drew Carey, Taylor Swift, Sharon Osbourne, Shemar Moore and more.

Watch the two part interview with Bay Area native Aisha Tyler!

Aisha Tyler – Part 1



Aisha Tyler – Part 2