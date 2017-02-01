Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (02.01.17)

Scott Disick fled from Costa Rica because of a fight with Kim and Kris over a side chick, and Starbucks added voice ordering to iPhone and Amazon Alexa. We give you our Weird News Wednesday, Johnny Depp has a spending habit of $2 million per month, and Greg’s mom Ginger calls in. A new study says parents allow their kids to lie about their age online, listeners call to tell us about their social media experiences with their kids, and the Raiders lose another big time investor.

