WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (02.01.17)

February 1, 2017 9:17 AM
Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, Johnny Depp, Oakland Raiders, Scott Disick

Scott Disick fled from Costa Rica because of a fight with Kim and Kris over a side chick, and Starbucks added voice ordering to iPhone and Amazon Alexa. We give you our Weird News Wednesday,  Johnny Depp has a spending habit of $2 million per month, and Greg’s mom Ginger calls in. A new study says parents allow their kids to lie about their age online, listeners call to tell us about their social media experiences with their kids, and the Raiders lose another big time investor.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

More from Fernando & Greg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live