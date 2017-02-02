Bebe Rexha Reveals Tracklist, Cover Art for ‘All Your Fault Pt. 1’

By Amanda Wicks

Bebe Rexha is gearing up for her first headlining tour this year, but in the meantime she shared the cover art and tracklist for the first half of her forthcoming debut studio album, All Your Fault Pt. 1.

Of the six tracks Rexha included on Part 1, her collaboration with Nicki Minaj, “No Broken Hearts,” is missing. But she does team up with G-Eazy for “F–k Fake Friends” and with Ty Dolla $ign for “Bad B—-.” Rexha explained on Twitter, “My album is coming out in two parts. 1st part is moodier/rhythmic/urban.”

As for the cover, Rexha wears a white sports bra and underwear outside in the snow. Of course, she’s got a bright blue fake fur to keep her warm.

All Your Fault Pt. 1 drops February 17th. Check out the tracklist below.

1. Atmosphere

2. I Got You

3. Small Doses

4. F–k Fake Friends (feat. G-Eazy)

5. Gateway Drug

6. Bad B–ch (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

[tweet https://twitter.com/BebeRexha/status/826850390142439424]

[tweet https://twitter.com/BebeRexha/status/825320026857209856]