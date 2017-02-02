WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (02.02.17)

February 2, 2017 9:35 AM
Filed Under: Beyonce, Daily Podcast, Donald Trump, Fernando and Greg, Riff Raff

The Berkeley protests last night were out of control, Steve Harvey hired a scandal fixer to reverse the damage he did, and Oreo flavored beer now exists. Jackie is getting hollered at by one of Katy Perry’s exes, Beyonce is having twins, and we play Win Greg’s Money. The guys talk about indecisiveness in relationships, listeners call in to give their take on this topic, and Donald Trump threw shade to Arnold Schwarzenegger for bad ‘Apprentice’ ratings.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

More from Fernando & Greg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live