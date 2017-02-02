Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (02.02.17)

The Berkeley protests last night were out of control, Steve Harvey hired a scandal fixer to reverse the damage he did, and Oreo flavored beer now exists. Jackie is getting hollered at by one of Katy Perry’s exes, Beyonce is having twins, and we play Win Greg’s Money. The guys talk about indecisiveness in relationships, listeners call in to give their take on this topic, and Donald Trump threw shade to Arnold Schwarzenegger for bad ‘Apprentice’ ratings.

6am – 7am:

7am – 8am:

8am – 9am: