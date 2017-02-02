WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Winning Weekend: Fifty Shades Darker Movie Passes + Shari’s Berries

February 2, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Fifty Shades Darker

WINNING WEEKEND: FIFTY SHADES DARKER MOVIE PASSES + SHARI’S BERRIES

This weekend, win reserved seating to the 99.7 NOW! advance screening of Fifty Shades Darker and we are throwing in $50 worth of Shari’s Berries.

Listen and win EVERY HOUR, 12p – 5p.

Click here to view the trailer, purchase tickets and movie information

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, there is only one way to get Shari’s Berries starting at $19.99.

1) Click Here
2) Click on the microphone
3) Type In “FERNANDO” and Order

