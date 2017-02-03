WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (02.03.17)

February 3, 2017 9:19 AM
Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Dance Moms, Fernando and Greg, Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj

Someone on our show forget to turn their headlights on this morning, Nicki Minaj’s house got burglarized, and there’s a new dating app that matches you based on mutual dislikes. We got your What The Friday stories, Lady Gaga tells us the scoop on her halftime performance, and Reality Wreck of the week is back with a Dance Moms clip. You’ll never guess what Jason is doing instead of watching the Super Bowl, listeners call in to tell us what they’d rather be doing than watching, and the guys want a Donald Trump Free Friday.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download

7am – 8am:


Click here to download

8am – 9am:


Click here to download

