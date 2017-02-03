Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (02.03.17)

Someone on our show forget to turn their headlights on this morning, Nicki Minaj’s house got burglarized, and there’s a new dating app that matches you based on mutual dislikes. We got your What The Friday stories, Lady Gaga tells us the scoop on her halftime performance, and Reality Wreck of the week is back with a Dance Moms clip. You’ll never guess what Jason is doing instead of watching the Super Bowl, listeners call in to tell us what they’d rather be doing than watching, and the guys want a Donald Trump Free Friday.

6am – 7am:

7am – 8am:

8am – 9am: