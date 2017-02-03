Shan’s Weekend Hit List! (02.03.17)

This weekend is all about the SuperBowl! Today kicks off the Bunny Bowl at 2 Embarcadero Center in SF! This is an SPCA Pop-Up where they bring their cuddliest creatures and this month is “Adopt a Rescue Bunny Month” so you can get one of those and watch them get their game on and hop their way into your heart! It’s from 11-7pm!

Sunday is the Super BOWL! Head to Livermore to watch it on a 30 foot Wide HD screen! This is at Vine Cinema, they will offer wine, beer, and food served to your table or couch in the movie theatre! Doors open an hour before kickoff!

All my San Jo peeps head to Rosie’s New York Pizza for all you can eat wings, pizza, appetizers, and beer all night long!! It’s $35, $40 at the door, or $30 with student ID! It all starts at2:30pm!