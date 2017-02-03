Stream 2 New Duets from Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans Album

By Hayden Wright

Faith Evans’ posthumous duets album with the Notorious B.I.G. is fittingly titled The King & I, and now fans can hear two brand new tracks.

Since Biggie’s death, Evans has carried on the legacy of Bad Boy Entertainment and The King & I will add another layer of context to their tumultuous marriage. On the album, Evans sings alongside previously unreleased B.I.G. raps and guest collaborators. Snoop Dogg lends support on “When We Party” while Jadakiss does his thing on “NYC.”

The King & I drops May 19. Listen to the brand new, and explicit material on Radio.com.