The worlds of Star Wars and Toy Story have collided in an epic showdown.

The Sith Lord and one of Andy’s favorite toys battle in a new short fan film made by Nukazooka.

I won’t give away who wins … watch it for yourself.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.