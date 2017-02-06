Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (02.06.17)

We are all here and ready to rock after Super Bowl Sunday, Meek Mill was questioned about Nicki Minaj’s robbery, and this new Korean beauty hack is painful as hell. We pick our favorite Super Bowl commercials, Christian’s Lady Gaga predictions come to life, and Big Reid debuts his new segment. Greg loves eavesdropping on people are restaurants, listeners call in to tell us about their eavesdropping problem, and the Patriots sent out a shady tweet about how they always win.

