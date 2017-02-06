Kanye West Turns His Back on Donald Trump?

By Amanda Wicks

Although many rappers have spoken out against Donald Trump during his run for president and subsequent win, Kanye West remained staunchly supportive. But all that appears to have changed. West has deleted every mention of Trump from his Twitter account.

West’s approval for Trump came to a head when the two met at Trump Towers in late December to discuss multicultural issues. He later tweeted about their conversation and even said at the time that he would’ve voted for Trump if had he voted at all. Beyond showing that kind of support, West tweeted “2024,” which many took to be a sign he was backing off his supposed run for president in 2020 in order to give Trump eight years in office.

Trump’s team returned West’s love to an extent, although they drew the line when it came to including him in the inauguration. Tom Barrack, chairman of the Presidential Inauguration Committee, said West wasn’t “traditionally American enough” to perform at the event.

By deleting all mention of Trump from Twitter, West isn’t exactly making a stark declaration opposing the president, but it is an incredibly telling sign of change from a former fan.