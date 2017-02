Lady Gaga Posts Full Super Bowl Performance, Announces 2017 Tour Dates

By Jon Wiederhorn

Lady Gaga must be as elated today as Tom Brady, and she’s probably nowhere near as sore. Her Super bowl Halftime show was dazzling, daring and politically uniting without being the least bit preachy.

In fact, Gaga was so pleased with her performance that she posted the entire set on Twitter at 8:37 p.m. Then, surging in public recognition from the kind of publicity money can’t buy, she announced preliminary dates for the Joanne World Tour. The tour launches in Vancouver, Canada August 1 and runs through September 14 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Details on ticket sales are yet to be announced.

Check out Lady Gaga’s Superbowl halftime show here:

Joanne World Tour Dates

August 1 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

August 3 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

August 5 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

August 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

August 11 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

August 13 – San Francisco, CA @ AT&T Park

August 15 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

August 19 – Omaha, NB @ CenturyLink Center

August 21 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

August 23 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

August 25 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

August 28 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

September 1 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

September 4 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

September 6 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

September 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena

November 5 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

November 7 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

November 10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

November 13 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

November 15 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

November 16 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

November 19 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

November 20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

November 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

November 30 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

December 1 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

December 3 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

December 5 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

December 8 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

December 9 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

December 12 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

December 14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena