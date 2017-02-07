Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (02.07.17)

WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

February 7, 2017 9:26 AM
Kanye West no longer supports Donald Trump, Danielle aka Cash Me Ousside got in a fight on an airplane, and a lipstick other than Kylie Jenner’s is finally selling out. A new study shows that you need to clean your water bottles more often than you think, Lady Gaga’s sales went up 1000% after her Super Bowl performance, and we play Win Greg’s Money. A study reveals that some workplaces in the UK force women to dress ‘sexy’, listeners call us to tell us if they’ve experienced this at their job, and the 49ers have a new head coach.

