‘Stranger Things’ Executive Producer Confirms The Fate Of Barb

February 7, 2017 2:26 PM
Shawn Levy, Executive Producer of ‘Stranger Things,’ gave the definitive statement on the fate of fan favorite character Barb.

“The Duffers [Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer – Writers, directors, and co-showrunners of the series] and I are like ‘No, no. She’s dead.’ We saw a like slug coming out of her throat. There’s no coming back from that but I will say her memory and the search for justice for her is a part of season two.”

Watch the clip below.

 
And you can still try and score a Barb Pop! Figure for a small slice of #JusticeForBarb.

Season two of Stranger Things premieres on Netflix on October 31, 2017.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

