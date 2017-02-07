‘Stranger Things’ Executive Producer Confirms The Fate Of Barb

Shawn Levy, Executive Producer of ‘Stranger Things,’ gave the definitive statement on the fate of fan favorite character Barb.

“The Duffers [Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer – Writers, directors, and co-showrunners of the series] and I are like ‘No, no. She’s dead.’ We saw a like slug coming out of her throat. There’s no coming back from that but I will say her memory and the search for justice for her is a part of season two.”

Watch the clip below.

Executive Producer Shawn Levy reveals the fate of Barb in "Stranger Things" #justiceforbarb #OscarsLunch pic.twitter.com/D9sT5MnppF — Variety (@Variety) February 6, 2017



Season two of Stranger Things premieres on Netflix on October 31, 2017.

