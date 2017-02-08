Disney Announces Opening Dates For Star Wars And Avatar Lands

Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger announced details on both the Star Wars-themed and Avatar-themed lands.

The Star Wars-themed lands will be opening in 2019 at Disneyland Resort and Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort. The lands will feature a new planet from the Star Wars universe where visitors will get to interact with characters and storylines plus a brand new Star Tours — The Adventures Continues and the chance to get behind the controls of The Millennium Falcon!

Check out the Star Wars concept art from Disney.

The Avatar-themed land named Pandora – The World of Avatar will be coming to Disney‘s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World on May 27, 2017. Pandora – The World of Avatar will include Satu’li Canteen, the Na’vi River Journey, and the Avatar Flight of Passage atop a Banshee!

Here’s the concept art for Pandora – The World of Avatar:

