Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (02.08.17)

Lea Remini says John Travolta’s ranking in Scientology allows him to murder, Lady Gaga fires back to all the body shamers, and the Cash Me Ousside girl has her own line of merch. Weird News Wednesday involves rattlesnakes inside someones home, and we talk to Greg’s mom Ginger. Listeners call us to tell us stories of being blamed for everything, and Trump spoofs give ‘SNL’ a 22-year high rating.

6am – 7am:

7am – 8am:

8am – 9am: