WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (02.08.17)

February 8, 2017 9:35 AM
Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Donald Trump, Fernando and Greg, Lady Gaga, SNL

Lea Remini says John Travolta’s ranking in Scientology allows him to murder, Lady Gaga fires back to all the body shamers, and the Cash Me Ousside girl has her own line of merch. Weird News Wednesday involves rattlesnakes inside someones home, and we talk to Greg’s mom Ginger. Listeners call us to tell us stories of being blamed for everything, and Trump spoofs give ‘SNL’ a 22-year high rating.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

More from Fernando & Greg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live