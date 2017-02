1. Leah Remini says John Travolta’s position in Scientology allows him to murder.

Follow your favorite morning show on IG: @FernandoAndGreg

2. Lady Gaga responds to body shamers calling her fat.

Follow your favorite morning show on Twitter: @FernandoAndGreg

3. Trump spoofs drive ‘SNL’ ratings to a 22 year high.

Like your favorite morning show on Facebook: Fernando and Greg