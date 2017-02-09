Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds Chooses Sides in Beyonce Adele GRAMMY Battle

By Jay Tilles

Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds is planning a GRAMMY viewing party that may end with a visit to the dentist.

He and his band have won multiple GRAMMY awards, but this year, Reynolds plans to enjoy the telecast from the comfort of his own couch, surrounded by friends and a ton of sugary treats.

“I’ll be watching the GRAMMYs, absolutely, on Sunday,” Reynolds tells Radio.com about his upcoming evening of decadence. “In fact, I’m calling I’m calling it ‘Indulgent Night,’ I’m getting all our friends together and we’re basically bringing loads of cookies and donuts and Nutter Butter bars—all the stuff you loved in school—Lucky Charms—everybody’s bringing just the most indulgent type food they can find.”

But when it comes to rooting for fellow musicians, Reynolds honed in on this year’s battle royale between Beyoncé and Adele, who are going to head-to-head in the Album of the Year category. “Jay Z and Beyoncé are just like—I’m pretty die-hard,” says Reynolds enthusiastically. “I go back pretty deep on their catalogs and I’ve met them and talked to them and they’re both beautiful, incredible people so I’d probably have to root for Beyoncé but I would say that obviously Adele is a force to be reckoned with and I wouldn’t be mad if she won either.”

But if he had to choose between the two, could he? “The honest truth is that’s a tough one for me! I mean, who do you choose between Beyoncé and Adele? Who do you choose between God and God?”

But Reynolds is quick to point out that the category he’s most personally connected to is Best Rock Album in which Blink-182, Panic! at the Disco, Gojira and Cage The Elephant will battle it out.

“Now Cage the Elephant—if I were to say my favorite alternative record of the last five or ten years—it’s been their last two records,” says Reynolds. “Both of them have been on constant repeat at my house. Man, I would love for them to win. I love Matt Shultz and the guys and hope they continue to have success. Every festival that we go to that they’re playing; we always try to get together. Those are the dudes. I love those guys.”