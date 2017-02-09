Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (02.09.17)

Jason Derulo thinks American Airlines is racist, and the iPhone 8 has more leaks including the price tag. Christian provided entertainment to everyone on the show yesterday, Justin Timeberlake admits to why he left ‘Nsync, and we play Win Greg’s Money. A new study reveals that an older model of a phone is a total turn off on a date, listeners call in to tell us what their biggest turn offs are, and Steph Curry throws shade at Under Armor

6am – 7am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:

8am – 9am: