Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (02.09.17)

February 9, 2017 9:18 AM
Jason Derulo thinks American Airlines is racist, and the iPhone 8 has more leaks including the price tag. Christian provided entertainment to everyone on the show yesterday, Justin Timeberlake admits to why he left ‘Nsync, and we play Win Greg’s Money. A new study reveals that an older model of a phone is a total turn off on a date, listeners call in to tell us what their biggest turn offs are, and Steph Curry throws shade at Under Armor

