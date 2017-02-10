Drake Says ‘More Life’ will be Finished in Next Two Weeks

By Jon Wiederhorn

Drake says he’ll be done with his new album in the next two weeks. Last night (Feb. 10) at the end of a concert in Leeds, England, the rapper made the announcement to the cheering crowd.

“You know Leeds, no matter what, see I’m excited because I’m about like a week and a half, two weeks from finishing this project I’m working on called More Life,” he said. “So, you know what that means, right. All that means is I get to drop a new project and at some point, I get to be with my people in Leeds one more motherf—ing time.”

The comment echoed what Drake told a crowd in Amsterdam, Netherlands late last month. “If you come back to any more shows, More Life is going to be out, we can just do some whole new s—.”

Drake is scheduled to return to the Dutch city on February 26.