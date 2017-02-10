Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (02.10.17)

Drake and J.Lo are no longer dating, the Warriors Girls join us live in studio, and a new trend of ‘ugly selfies’ sweeps the nation. What The Friday involves another insect in someones brain, American Idol could be back on a different network, and ‘Bring It’ is on Reality Wreck this week. Bobby Lee joins us in studio and gets a little crazy, and Rick Ross couldnt stay on Rob Gronkowski’s drinking level and puked his guts out.

6am – 7am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:

8am – 9am: