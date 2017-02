1.Khloe Kardashian celebrates dropping last name ‘Odom’ with cake.

Follow your favorite morning show on IG: @FernandoAndGreg

2. Drake and J.Lo split after less than 2 months.

Follow your favorite morning show on Twitter: @FernandoAndGreg

3. Lady Gaga is currently dating her agent.

Like your favorite morning show on Facebook: Fernando and Greg