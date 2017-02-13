Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (02.13.17)

WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

February 13, 2017 9:40 AM
The guys recap the Grammys, Danielle joined Dr. Phil for a part 2 episode and it was pretty disappointing, and the healthiest soda ever is about to hit the shelves. We talk about the worst Valentine’s Day gifts, Adele stole the night at the Grammys, and we play Trump Tweets. We talk about the very first show we’ve ever been to, listeners call us to tell us what their first concerts were, and Kevin Durant wasn’t well received in OKC.

