Looks Like Nick Cannon Is Quitting ‘AGT’

Awww man, looks like Nick Cannon is leaving America’s Got Talent after a joke on a upcoming Showtime special apparently left him in hot water with NBC execs. Nick made a long Instagram post, you know the ones we generally don’t fully read explaining his reasons behind the decision.

In that post he said “I find myself in a dark place having to make a decision that I wish I didn’t have to, but as a man, an artist, and a voice for my community, I will not be silenced, controlled or treated like a piece of property,” he continues. “There is no amount of money worth my dignity or my integrity.”

Although Nick stated that he’s loved hosting AGT for the past 8 seasons his “soul won’t allow [him] to be in business with corporations that attempt to frown on freedom of speech, censor artists, and question cultural choices.”

Sucks to think Nick won’t be on the show anymore but hopefully they can find a host that could bring his same energy to the show. To be honest, I probably won’t be watching anymore…

– Big Reid