WATCH: Tease For ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Season 3 Lemonade-Style

Netflix used an homage to Beyonce’s Lemonade to tease season three of their original series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

The teaser features Titus Andromedon’s recreation of Queen Bey’s groundbreaking video album complete with baseball bat bashing mayhem.

Season three of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt debuts on Netflix around the world on Friday, May 19.

