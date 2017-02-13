WATCH: Tease For ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Season 3 Lemonade-Style

WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

February 13, 2017 10:42 AM
Filed Under: Netflix, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Netflix used an homage to Beyonce’s Lemonade to tease season three of their original series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

The teaser features Titus Andromedon’s recreation of Queen Bey’s groundbreaking video album complete with baseball bat bashing mayhem.

Season three of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt debuts on Netflix around the world on Friday, May 19.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area.

 

