WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (02.14.17)

February 14, 2017 9:34 AM
Filed Under: bachelorette, Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, Justin Bieber, Steve Harvey

The guys talk about their Valentine’s Day Plans, the first black woman will be the new Bachelorette, and one Burger King location is giving out adult toys tonight only. We talk to Steve Harvey on the phone, Jackie gives out her uber-eats code for free food, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Listeners call in to tell us about napping at work, Michael Strahan interviewed the new Bachelorette on Good Morning America, and Floyd Mayweather says the fight with Conor McGregor is getting very close.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

More from Fernando & Greg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live