Future Announces New Album, Summer Tour Dates

By Annie Reuter

Future surprised his fans today with the news that he’ll drop a brand new album on Friday (Feb. 17). And he announced summer tour dates as well.

Related: Kendrick Lamar, Future, Lil Wayne to Headline Rolling Loud 2017

The rapper revealed the album news with a link to the 17-track listing on iTunes. However, Future is keeping things cryptic; not much is known about the album and the songs that have appeared on iTunes have no titles or collaboration information.

“I was preparing the feast. U walked away from the table too soon,” he writes.

Future was far more specific about his 2017 Nobody Safe Tour, which will also feature Migos, Tory Lanez, and Kodak Black. Young Thug and A$AP Ferg will play select dates. See the complete summer tour dates below:

I was preparing the feast. U walked away from the table too soon smarturl.it/FUTURE.iTunes —

FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) February 14, 2017

Nobody Safe 2017 Tour Dates:

5/4 – Memphis, Tenn. @ Fedex Forum

5/5 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

5/6 – New Orleans, La. @ Bold Sphere Music at Champion Square

5/9 – Jackson, Miss. @ Mississippi Coliseum

5/11 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

5/12 – Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

5/13 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Walnut Creek Amphitheatre

5/14 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

5/16 – Toronto, Can. @ Budweiser Stage

5/18 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

5/19 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

5/20 – Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theater

5/23 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

5/24 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

5/25 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Keybank Pavilion

5/27 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

5/28 – Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theater

5/31 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

6/1 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

6/2 – Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

6/3 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Klipsch Music Center

6/4 – Kansas City, Kan. @ Sprint Center

6/7 – Edmonton, Can. @ Rogers Place

6/9 – Vancouver, Can. @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

6/10 – Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

6/11 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ Sunlight Amphitheatre

6/13 – Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

6/15 – Mountainview, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

6/22 – Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

6/23 – Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheatre

6/24 – Dallas, Texas @ Starplex Pavilion

6/28 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ AK-Chin Pavilion

6/29 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheatre

6/30 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena