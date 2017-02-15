Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (02.15.17)

WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

February 15, 2017 9:29 AM
The guys tell us what they did on Valentine’s Day, Harrison Ford crashed another airplane, and the hottest trend in Gaza is lighting your hair on fire. Weird News Wednesday involves getting married at Taco Bell, Selena Gomez spent 30 grand on The Weeknd’s birthday party, and we talk to Greg’s Mom Ginger. Taco Bell has a contest for people to have their wedding there, listeners call in to tell us what fast food chain they’d want to get married in, and Kanye West supposedly has memory loss.

