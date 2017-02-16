Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (02.16.17)

Kanye West returns to fashion week but it’s not quite the same as before, Justin Bieber is being investigated for assault, and Starbucks will start serving ice cream soon. First born kids are smarter according to a new study, American Girl dolls are releasing a boy doll, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Listeners call in about “aging out” of getting gifts from their parents, and Connor McGregor wants to get naked with a Kardashian.

