Monopoly Says Goodbye To The Thimble Game Piece

After ditching the Iron game piece a few years back, Hasbro has shaken up Monopoly again by getting rid of the Thimble token.

It comes as part of an overall shakeup of the 8 game pieces. Hasbro had fans vote on which pieces should be included in the next generation of Monopoly.

The car, thimble, boot, top hat, iron, and battleship were part of the original 1935 Monopoly with the Scottie dog and wheelbarrow being added in the 1950s. In 2013, the iron was replaced with the cat.

Winning tokens will be announced on March 19th which happens to be World Monopoly Day.

