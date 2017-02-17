WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (02.17.17)

February 17, 2017 9:40 AM
The guys talk about employees who are always late, insiders fear for Nick Cannon’s health, and if you want to dance like Beyonce now you can. What The Friday involves a drunk showing up to an interview, Jason is pissed at his wife over a loaf of bread, listeners call in to tell us if they agree with Jason or not, and Reality Wreck is all about hair today.  Greg’s friend is having drama at work over money, listeners call in to tell us about their office stories, and a woman who sued Ellen now has her case dismissed.

