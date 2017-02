1. Katy Perry has a shoe in her collection named after Hillary Clinton.

Follow your favorite morning show on IG: @FernandoAndGreg

2. Insider’s fear for Nick Cannon‘s health.

Follow your favorite morning show on Twitter: @FernandoAndGreg

3. *Nsync is reuniting this year and getting a star on Hollywood Blvd.

Like your favorite morning show on Facebook: Fernando and Greg