Big Sean Confirms Deranged Fan Took a Swing at Him

By Annie Reuter

Big Sean is speaking out after recent reports claim he was “smacked” by a fan at a meet-and-greet and autograph signing of his new album I Decided. The rapper was in Queens, New York on Friday (Feb. 17) when a man allegedly attempted to punch him.

A video posted to Twitter shows this man being arrested. Big Sean says the man tried to hit him off guard. He added that the assailant had been released from a mental hospital and was off his medication. Big Sean says he hopes the man is “getting the proper treatment he needs.”

Big Sean getting smacked by a fan at a meet and greet 😂😂😂 https://t.co/dvbsj6zF4j —

. (@TrashCudi) February 18, 2017

Look I never comment on this type of shit but they can't do me dirty and say a fan smacked me or no shit like that. —

Sean Don (@BigSean) February 18, 2017

some guy waited in line in the cold since 10am, bought my CD, when I signed his CD n shook his hand he TRIED to hit me off guard —

Sean Don (@BigSean) February 18, 2017

the dude was released from a mental hospital last week, has a long record of mental illness n was off his meds. Very serious issues —

Sean Don (@BigSean) February 18, 2017

He claimed he had wrote songs for Michael Jackson, Jay Z n was wit Birdman etc. I'm hoping he's getting the proper treatment he needs. —

Sean Don (@BigSean) February 18, 2017

I wanted to keep the signing going but the store shut it down. Sorry it got ruined for the rest of the real fans —

Sean Don (@BigSean) February 18, 2017

In an interview on the day his album was released, Big Sean admits that he still feels like the underdog.

“I still feel like I represent for the underdogs,” he tells Radio.com. “I know what it feels like to know your full potential, but it’s not being executed [properly], I know what it’s like to have people not give you the recognition that you think you deserve. I know what it’s like to have the odds against you and have people have a pre-determined idea of you, and you have to break through that.”