Chance the Rapper Teases New Collaboration with Future

By Jon Wiederhorn

After winning three GRAMMY awards last week, Chance the Rapper has been reaching out to friends and mentors to continue to bring creative music to the masses. His newest project will likely be a second collaboration with Future.

Chance went on Instagram to share two clips from a track the two rappers are allegedly creating. The caption of the post was “#My Peak,” which may be the title of the song.

“I’m a free agent like the second Matrix,” he wrote on the post.

Chance and Future previously worked together on ‘Smoke Break’ from Chance’s award-winning 2016 mixtape Coloring Book.

#mypeak @escomoecity A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Feb 20, 2017 at 3:54pm PST