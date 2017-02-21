Drake on Kanye’s Disses: ‘I Don’t Respect It At All’

By Hayden Wright

Kanye West’s career has been littered with controversial statements about fellow artists, including Taylor Swift, to Beyoncé and Jay Z. 2016 was the year when it all seemed to go off the rails, culminating in a canceled tour and mental health intervention. Through the drama, Drake has been ambivalent about Kanye’s temperamental brilliance: Despite continued efforts to collaborate, he’s been on the receiving end of some bitter public remarks.

“I think everybody has their own little things going on,” Drake said in a web radio interview. “I’m not really sure what he’s referring to half the time, because in the same breath, I went from being … like working on a project with him, to him sorta publicly sh–ing on me and DJ Khaled for being on the radio too much.”

The Canadian rapper discussed balancing compassion for West’s ordeal with personal and professional boundaries.

“I don’t really even understand the point you’re trying to make but whatever it is that you’re going through, I accept it, I don’t respect it at all,” he said. “You know, because I feel like me and Khaled are just good people. I’m not sure why we’re the target of your choice that you made that night. And yeah I accept what you’re going through, and I just go and continue working on my own thing.”

It sounds like Drake’s needed to distance himself from Kanye (and their plans to work together) to avoid the tornado of controversy and slights that follow.

“You know, the more and more this progresses, the more and more I just feel like keeping to myself, because it’s just so unpredictable. You never know which way people are gonna go,” he said. “I mean, streaming is the new record business, so yeah, I guess you could call it digital politics. That’s kinda a good name for a song. I might have to do that when I get upstairs.”

You heard it first — Drake’s Kanye diss track “Digital Politics,” release TBA. Listen to the full interview below.