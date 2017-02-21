WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (02.21.17)

February 21, 2017 9:21 AM
Filed Under: angelina jolie, Britney Spears, Chris Brown, Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg

We’re back from a long rainy weekend, Angelina Jolie feeds her kids spiders, and Peeps Oreos are in stores for Easter. Greg brought a weird Canadian snack in studio for a taste test, the Britney Spears Lifetime biopic got awful reviews, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Greg complains about his man not being organized, listeners call in about their significant others annoying habits, and the Chris Brown and Soulja Boy fight is not happening anymore.

