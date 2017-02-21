Watch Katy Perry’s ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ Video

By Radio.com Staff

Katy Perry has released a striking new music video for her latest single “Chained to the Rhythm,” which features Skip Marley.

Perry had previously shared an adorable lyric video for the track which featured a Hamster eating a miniature, yet delicious looking and carefully prepared meal.

The new video stars Perry dressed in ’50s fashion and is the kind of American dream spoof that she displayed during her eye-popping performance at the GRAMMYs last week.

The effect-filled clip takes place at the fictional amusement park “Oblivia” and features Americana-themed rides that aren’t so perfect: There are little houses dangling from strings that spin a little too rapidly, a heart-shaped rollercoaster with a piece of track missing and a swing called “No Place Like Home,” which scoops up couples and flings them high into the air.

Also look for a hamster wheel on which participants run until the collapse from exhaustion, and a 3D movie that stars guest Skip Marley, who literally pops out of the screen.

“Chained to the Rhythm” was shot during three days in January at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California. the clips was directed by GRAMMY-winner Matthew Cullen (Jay-Z, Beck), who also helmed the videos for “Dark Horse” and “California Gurls.” It was produced by Danny Lockwood, Rob Newman, Ben Leiser and Javier Jimenez.

