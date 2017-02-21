The Roots Picnic to Feature Pharrell, Lil Wayne, Solange, More

By Hayden Wright

For ten years, the Roots have curated the Roots Picnic, a Philadelphia festival at historic Penn’s Landing. To celebrate a decade of live music, the hip-hop visionaries have booked an all-star lineup that includes Pharrell, Lil Wayne, Solange and more. The roots themselves will appear with top-billed headliner Pharrell while acts like Kimbra and 21 Savage round out the lineup. The day-long festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 3 and tickets are available here.

Also, the Roots’ Black Thought will perform a live mixtape with Fat Joe, Mobb Deep, J. Period and Scott Storch.

“Ten years ago this started as a concept, an idea, a conversation between me, Tarik (Black Thought), Ahmir (Questlove) and Rich (Nichols),” said the Roots’ manager and co-creator of Roots Picnic, Shawn Gee. “It’s amazing that it has grown into such a valued piece of the cultural landscape of our hometown of Philadelphia.”

