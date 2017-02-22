Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (02.22.17)

The guys discuss the crazy weather and floods, Simon Cowell spent $12k on his 3 year olds birthday, and Neiman Marcus has added ‘smart mirrors’ to their stores and people are loving it. A new study reveals what traits guys have that allow them to cheat, Weird News Wednesday involves dogs at bars, and Greg’s mom Ginger calls in. We talk about checking Yelp before going out to eat, listeners call in to tell us about their experiences on Yelp, and a WNBA player says she was bullied for being straight.

