Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Returns to Health after Accident

By Hayden Wright

Since the ATV accident that injured Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter Maddie early this month, the family has shared encouraging updates while asking for thoughts and prayers. The latest news from Kentwood, Louisiana, gives followers more good news about the 8-year-old’s condition: Jamie Lynn says Maddie has returned to basketball practice.

Related: Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter ‘Awake and Talking’

“1st Basketball practice today #Godisgood,” Spears captioned an Instagram post. In the video, Maddie is seen racing across the court and passing the ball with a friend while a coach cheers from the sidelines.

Maddie was released from the hospital on February 10 after waking up, walking and talking. Her aunt Britney Spears has cheered her recovery on via social media.