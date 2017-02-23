Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (02.23.17)

The guys talk about where Jason is going to donate his money, Nick Cannon introduces a new baby to the world, and the girl who coined the term ‘on fleek’ wants to start her own beauty line. We talk to someone from American Red Cross about donations for the San Jose floods, Judge Judy’s show catalog is selling for $200 million, and we play Win Greg’s Money. We talk to listeners whose parents were on Judge Joe Brown, Danielle Bregoli gave Dr.Phil the highest ratings of the season, and the Kevin Durant dating Amber Rose rumors are not true.

6am – 7am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am: