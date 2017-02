1. Jay-Z will be the first rapper in the songwriters Hall of Fame.

Follow your favorite morning show on IG: @FernandoAndGreg

2. ‘Cash Me Ousside’ girl helped¬†Dr. Phil reach¬†season-high ratings.

Follow your favorite morning show on Twitter: @FernandoAndGreg

3. Katy Perry‘s backup dancer fell off stage dressed as a white house.

Like your favorite morning show on Facebook: Fernando and Greg