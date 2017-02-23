Iceland’s President Can NOT Ban Pineapple Pizza

A social firestorm was unleashed when Guðni Th. Jóhannesson, the President of Iceland, recently stated that he was “fundamentally opposed” to pineapple on pizzas.

Social media ran with the story as a “pineapple pizza ban” and the polarizing topic spread around the globe.

So much so that Jóhannesson had to take to his Facebook page and clarify both his position and laws of Iceland.

I like pineapples, just not on pizza. I do not have the power to make laws which forbid people to put pineapples on their pizza. I am glad that I do not hold such power. Presidents should not have unlimited power. I would not want to hold this position if I could pass laws forbidding that which I don´t like. I would not want to live in such a country. For pizzas, I recommend seafood.

Wait … WTF … seafood on pizza?

