Electric Bounce House 5: Axwell Λ Ingrosso

Learn more about Axwell Λ Ingrosso before they perform at Electric Bounce House 5!

Origin:

Sweden

About Axwell:

Axwell Λ Ingrosso first began began collaborating in 2007 as Swedish House Mafia with third member Steve Angello. Since Swedish House Mafia disbanded in at the end of their “One Last Tour” in 2013, Axwell Λ Ingrosso have continued their collaboration.

The global icon and five-time Grammy Award® nominated Axwell has a career that has taken him from the Swedish underground to Madison Square Gardens and the UK charts alike. Driven by the belief that every release should matter, his Axtone Records imprint continues to lead with quality and consistency, balancing his own musical tastes alongside some of the freshest talents around. Ax already has many landmark hits under his belt: “Feel The Vibe,” “Wonderful World,” and the accidental crossover anthem “I Found U” were all tracks synonymous of his earlier years.

About Sebastian Ingrosso:

Sebastian Ingrosso is a musician who understands the world of melodies just as much as he understands the power of the kick drum. For his label, Refune – this year celebrating its tenth anniversary – Sebastian is constantly discovering and developing new talents such as Otto Knows and, of course, rising star Alesso, signed to Def Jam Recordings in the U.S. and Virgin/EMI in the UK.

Axwell Λ Ingrosso Around The Web:

Official Website | Facebook | Instagram | Soundcloud | @Axwell Twitter | @Ingrosso Twitter

