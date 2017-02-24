Electric Bounce House 5: Directions, Public Transportation, And Parking

Get parking information and details on how to get to Electric Bounce House 5 at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

99 Grove Street

San Francisco, CA 94102

Directions:

North on Interstate 101.

Take the Civic Center exit to 9th Street.

Travel north on 9th.

This street turns into Larkin Street as it crosses Market Street.

Take Larkin 1 block to Grove Street.

Bill Graham Civic Auditorium is on your left.

Via the Bay Bridge.

Take the Civic Center exit to 9th Street.

Travel north on 9th.

This street turns into Larkin Street as it crosses Market Street.

Take Larkin one block to Grove Street. Turn left on Grove.

Bill Graham Civic Auditorium is on your left.

Via the Golden Gate Bridge.

Take the Lombard Street exit to Van Ness Ave.

Turn right on Van Ness and travel south to Grove Street.

This will be approximately two miles.

Turn left on Grove St.

Bill Graham Civic Auditorium is on your right.

Public Transportation:

Via BART, Muni or Metro.

Exit at the Civic Center Station.

Once in the Station exit to the U.N. Plaza.

Once in the plaza, walk to Hyde Street.

Turn left 1/2 block onto Grove.

Continue two blocks on Grove.

Bill Graham Civic Auditorium is on your left.

Via CalTrain.

From the Caltrain Station (Fourth & Townsend).

Across Fourth Street from the station, catch the #42 bus.

The bus will eventually proceed to and along Van Ness Avenue.

Disembark at Van Ness and Hayes Streets.

Walk West on Hayes (away from Van Ness).

Turn left on Polk St. and right on Grove St.

Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on your right.