Electric Bounce House 5: Frequently Asked Question

Tickets:
On sale Monday, February 27th at 5pm at Ticketmaster
All tickets are $50 General Admission (plus applicable fees).
When do the doors open?
7:00 PM
Show Start Time:
8:00 PM
Approx. Set Times:
Set times will be released the week of the show.
Venue:
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
99 Grove Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
Box Office Numbers:
Phone 415-624-8900
Will Call:
Will call tickets available for pickup on day of show only
IMPORTANT
A reminder that this show is 18+ ONLY
An original government-issued photo ID showing date of birth is required for entry.
Parking and Directions:
Click here for parking and directions.
Accessible Seating
Accessible seating tickets are available for purchase via all Ticketmaster sales channels and the venue box office.
For reserved events:
The venue has wheelchair accessible seating in the loge that can accommodate various height needs so that wheelchair users can see the stage.
For general admission events:
On the floor level there is a raised platform with folding chairs that can accommodate patrons with various needs (wheelchair accessible, limited mobility, visually-impaired, hearing-impaired, etc.). All seating on the platform is on a first come, first served basis.
For additional information, please call the venue office at 510.548.3010.