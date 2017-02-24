Electric Bounce House 5: Frequently Asked Question

Tickets:

On sale Monday, February 27th at 5pm at Ticketmaster

All tickets are $50 General Admission (plus applicable fees).

When do the doors open?

7:00 PM

Show Start Time:

8:00 PM

Approx. Set Times:

Set times will be released the week of the show.

Venue:

Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

99 Grove Street

San Francisco, CA 94102

Box Office Numbers:

Phone 415-624-8900

Will Call:

Will call tickets available for pickup on day of show only

IMPORTANT

A reminder that this show is 18+ ONLY

An original government-issued photo ID showing date of birth is required for entry.

Parking and Directions:

Click here for parking and directions.

Accessible Seating

Accessible seating tickets are available for purchase via all Ticketmaster sales channels and the venue box office.

For reserved events:

The venue has wheelchair accessible seating in the loge that can accommodate various height needs so that wheelchair users can see the stage.

For general admission events:

On the floor level there is a raised platform with folding chairs that can accommodate patrons with various needs (wheelchair accessible, limited mobility, visually-impaired, hearing-impaired, etc.). All seating on the platform is on a first come, first served basis.

For additional information, please call the venue office at 510.548.3010.