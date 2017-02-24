Electric Bounce House 5: Krewella

Learn more about Krewella before they perform at Electric Bounce House 5!

Members:

Jahan Yousaf

Yasmine Yousaf

Origin:

Chicago, IL

About Krewella:

Hailing from Chicago, the electronic sister duo Krewella are active vocal inspirations through their music and editorials. Jahan and Yasmine Yousaf have grown into symbols of female empowerment – personified work ethic that transcended social and gender stigmas to ultimately achieve their dream.

With heavy rock and dance influences, the girls first burst onto the scene with their Play Hard EP in 2011. Quickly amassing almost half a billion plays, they were pioneers in a male-dominated music industry and were one of the few female dance groups to secure major club residencies and festival appearances. Their rebellious fashion and attitude inspired their millions of fans to embrace themselves, and they formed an obsessed collective affectionately self-dubbed as the #KREW.

With the platinum hit ‘Alive’ under their belt, their evolution into a live rock / dance hybrid act continues into 2016 as they prepare to release their second album. With the rare ability to play both acoustic live sets and raucous Las Vegas club residencies, Krewella continues to grow into one of the most unique music performances in the world.

Krewella Around The Web:

