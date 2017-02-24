WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Electric Bounce House 5: Steve Aoki

February 24, 2017 6:06 PM
Learn more about Steve Aoki before he performs at Electric Bounce House 5!

Origin:

Newport Beach, CA

About Steve Aoki:

Steve Aoki, the DJ/Producer, among many traits also founded his own label, Dim Mak Records, in 1996. The label has released music by other electro house artists such as Datsik, Infected Mushroom, Dada Life, Zeds Dead, his own collaboration with Tiesto, MSTRKRFT, The Bloody Beetroots, Felix Cartal and Mustard Pimp, as well as by Bloc Party, Battles, The Kills, The Gossip, Klaxons, Scanners, Whitey, and Mystery Jets to name a few. The label has released over 250 records so far.

Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Soundcloud


