Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (02.24.17)

February 24, 2017 9:35 AM
Filed Under: Beyonce, Daily Podcast, DWTS, Fernando and Greg, oprah

Greg fangirled over a celebrity yesterday, Simone Biles and Mr. T are joining the cast of DWTS, and Kanye West is giving Kyle a run for her money with a new makeup line. What the Friday involves a pineapple pizza ban, Beyonce is not performing at Coachella anymore, and Reality Wreck is a mess today. Big Reid and Jackie Hollywood go head to head in a Black History Month quiz, Oprah says she would be a bad mother if she had kids, and Steph Curry killed it at last nights Warriors vs Clippers game.

